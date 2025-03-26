Choice Hotels’ Clarion Pointe Brand Opens 70th Property

Clarion Pointe Milwaukee, Wisconsin

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. opened its 70th Clarion Pointe hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the company continues to invest in its midscale portfolio. With 43 additional hotels in the pipeline and 27 expected to open this year in cities such as Galveston, Texas, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Clarion Pointe’s flexible conversion approach allows owners to be a part of a high-demand market segment.

“The remarkable growth of Clarion Pointe underscores its strong appeal and distinctiveness to both travelers and hotel owners in the highly competitive midscale segment,” said Cathy Hartman, vice president, brand strategy, Choice Hotels. “With an ever-expanding pipeline and an increasing number of openings in key markets, Clarion Pointe has proven to be a smart and cost-effective choice for owners looking for a brand that puts a finer point on an affordable travel experience—something travelers are increasingly seeking.”

Clarion Pointe was launched in 2018 to meet economically focused customers’ growing preference for select-service hotels that deliver essentials where they matter most. Informed by Choice’s focus in the midscale segment, Clarion Pointe was developed as an extension of Clarion, one of its longest-established brands, allowing owners to benefit from brand awareness as well as Choice’s franchise system.

Clarion Pointe hotels provide modern design touches, food and beverage offerings—including coffee and tea, breakfast items, and a marketplace with beverages and small bites—along with fitness essentials and on-demand TV casting. Clarion Pointe participates in the Choice Privileges rewards program.