Duetto Pulse Report: October Bookings Are Trending Ahead of 2019

SAN FRANCISCO —Duetto has launched the Duetto Pulse Report, a free, data-driven analysis of key metrics including bookings, cancellations, and website traffic in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC). The first report, highlighting data for March 2-April 5, 2020, showed clear indications that travelers intend to resume travel as soon as possible. In the United States and Europe, cancellations flatten by August 2020 and bookings for October 2020 are already trending ahead of 2019. APAC is trending slightly ahead, with the data showing cancellations flattening by July 2020.

Built by Duetto’s team of revenue experts and analysts, the Duetto Pulse Report provides a bi-weekly analysis of market demand from hotels using the Duetto platform. It is available as a free tool for all hoteliers around the world.

“Duetto is committed to providing all hoteliers with access to actionable insights to help them prepare for recovery,” said David Woolenberg, CEO of Duetto. “Our industry is in crisis right now with many hotels closing or with single-digit occupancy, but we need to be thinking about and planning for the recovery. Hoteliers who are preparing a strategy for recovery today will be best positioned to capitalize on early demand.”

Advertisement

The Duetto Pulse Report is based on weekly data from hotels using the Duetto platform. Fluctuations are to be expected in line with COVID-19 directives from governments and the World Health Organization.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE