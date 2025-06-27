Industry NewsAAA: Over 72 Million Travelers to Go 50 Miles or More for...
AAA: Over 72 Million Travelers to Go 50 Miles or More for July 4th Week

By LODGING Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C.—AAA projects 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday period from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6. This year’s domestic travel forecast is an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year and 7 million more than in 2019. AAA’s Independence Day forecast includes two weekends instead of one to better reflect the flow of holiday travelers.

“Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and July 4th is one of the most popular times to get away,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “Following Memorial Day’s record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips and air travel over Independence Day week. With the holiday falling on a Friday, travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week to make memories with family and friends.”

 Independence Day Travelers by Mode of Transportation 

By Car: AAA projects 61.6 million people will travel by car, a 2.2 percent increase over last year, and the highest volume on record. This Independence Day holiday period is expected to see an additional 1.3 million road travelers compared to 2024.

Some of the top destinations based on advanced bookings are also on AAA’s list of most popular places to visit over July 4th: Orlando, Denver, Boston, Oahu, and Seattle.

By Air: The number of people traveling by air is also projected to set a new record. AAA expects 5.84 million travelers will fly to their destinations; that’s 8 percent of all Independence Day travelers. This year’s projection is a 1.4 percent increase over the previous record set last Independence Day week of 5.76 million air travelers.

By Other Modes: Travel by other modes is expected to grow by 7.4 percent over last year. AAA projects 4.78 million people will travel by bus, train, or cruise. This year’s number is just shy of the 2019 record of 4.79 million. Cruising is driving the popularity of this category, particularly this time of year.

AAA’s Top Independence Day Destinations 

The top holiday destinations listed below are based on AAA booking data for the Independence Day travel period. Cruises, beaches, and fireworks are the main motivators for travelers heading to these cities. Internationally, Vancouver tops the list followed by Europe’s most in-demand cities during the summer. 

DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL 
ORLANDO, FL VANCOUVER, CANADA 
SEATTLE, WA ROME, ITALY 
NEW YORK, NY PARIS, FRANCE 
ANCHORAGE, AK LONDON, ENGLAND 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL BARCELONA, SPAIN 
HONOLULU, HI DUBLIN, IRELAND 
DENVER, CO AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS 
MIAMI, FL CALGARY, CANADA 
BOSTON, MA ATHENS, GREECE 
ATLANTA, GA LISBON, PORTUGAL 
