In the wake of COVID-19, hoteliers now face operational changes aimed at preserving guest safety. This is especially true when it comes to servicing hotel rooms. Protocol changes can lead to unforeseen issues—like new pest pressures.

Ensuring employees understand what these operational changes mean regarding pest control is crucial for smooth operations. With hotels halting housekeeping services during a guest’s stay, trash and waste can be left sitting for hours—sometimes days—untouched, providing an additional food source for pests such as ants, flies, cockroaches, and rodents. Reduction in housekeeping services during guest stays could also reduce the likelihood of identifying early warning signs of infestations.

Changes like these to prioritize guest and employee safety leave hotels potentially vulnerable to pests. Simple adjustments, however, can help maintain COVID-19-related operational changes while still protecting properties against pathogen-carrying, and sometimes destructive, pests. Check off all the boxes, especially those that help prevent pests, with these five tips: