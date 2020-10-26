Vision Hospitality Group Debuts New Kinley Brand in Cincinnati

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Vision Hospitality Group recently debuted the Kinley Cincinnati Downtown, Cincinnati’s newest lifestyle hotel and part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio. Located at 636 Race Street between Cincinnati and the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, the 94-room boutique property provides a central location in the heart of the Queen City.

In November 2018, Vision Hospitality Group announced its Kinley brand as part of its Humanist lifestyle portfolio. Kinley’s name is derived from the word kinship and based around the brand’s mantra of “Sincerely Yours.”

“Kinley is bringing the hotel experience back to the root of what makes traveling such a desirable pastime—engaging in the community you’ve come to explore, and connecting with yourself,” said Mitch Patel, CEO of Vision Hospitality Group. “Whether staying for a night, indulging in a drink, or exploring a destination, we welcome you to come as you are, and experience what true hospitality is all about. We are excited to welcome visitors to explore Cincinnati, one of America’s most captivating Midwest cities.”

The hotel is located in the historic Denton Building, which was constructed in 1916 by prominent Cincinnati architect, Alfred Oscar Elzner, and previously sat vacant before its renovation and adaptive reuse. Kinley Cincinnati, honoring both Elzner’s and the city’s passion for art and history, aims to connect visitors with the city of Cincinnati through its design, food and beverage, partnerships, and amenities.

At arrival, guests are directed to a contactless check-in. Each room—ranging in size from the Denton Suite to the Bunk Room—has high-speed internet, cable/satellite TV, daily housekeeping services, ADA-accessible amenities, a custom-designed mattress from Tennessee-based brand MurMaid, and adaptive storage space. Guestrooms include local artwork and a modern color palette of rich blue tones and warm gold hues. The hotel also has a fitness center with Technogym, The Wellness Company, and Peloton fitness equipment.

The hotel’s first floor has a lobby bar, The Exchange, which transforms from daytime coffee service with bakery and pastry goods created by the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef Megan Ketover to evening cocktails and bar snacks.

Led by Chefs Kevin Ashworth and Edward Lee, Kinley Cincinnati Downtown’s restaurant, Khora, uses locally sourced ingredients to put a modern Midwest spin on classic recipes. Named after Khorasan—one of the oldest ancient grains in the world—Khora has a pasta-driven menu, sourcing grains from the Ohio Valley milled to order for the restaurant.

The property includes art from both established and emerging artists who are based in and around Cincinnati. Kinley partnered with Cincinnati Art Underground to curate local pieces for display around the hotel. As a part of this extensive adaptive reuse project, the historic mural “Allegro”—which was originally painted by Barron Krody for the 1971 series entitled Urban Walls: Cincinnati—was restored to its prominence.

