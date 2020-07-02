Cybersecurity Checklist: Six Best Practices for Hotels

From travel cancellations to layoffs and furloughs for employees, the impact of quarantine orders and COVID-19 best practices included dramatic reductions in hotel and resort occupancy for properties of all sizes and types. Hotel owners and managers have a long list of preparations to complete as they prepare to welcome travelers to their properties again. Cybersecurity considerations should be an important part of those preparations.

Why Hotel Cybersecurity Matters

The hotel industry collects a lot of personal data when serving its customers. This data includes reservation and travel details, credit card and loyalty program numbers, guest preferences, and other identifying information. Hotels collect the data from an abundance of sources: Reservation systems, point-of-sale systems (e.g., restaurant and gift shop purchases, spas, and other amenities), and connected devices.

A hotel typically operates several systems that collect data directly or through third parties.

For example, a hotel may contract with a third party to operate a reservation system, with another party to handle credit card processing, and with a third set of parties—perhaps many—to provide onsite or remote maintenance services. Hotels may also have deployed connected or “smart” technologies to assist with operations like automated temperature controls, mini-bar consumption monitoring systems, keyless room check-in/check-out, and mobile phone ordering systems. Factors like this, along with higher turnover rates that are common across the industry, make hotels a rich target for hackers and others who may attempt to breach systems and data.

Practical Tips to Stay on Top of Data

No single “one-size-fits-all” checklist provides the perfect cybersecurity solution for every hotel, but the following best practices may be useful.