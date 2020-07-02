HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. hotel performance data for the week of June 21-27, 2020, showed another small rise from previous weeks and less severe year-over-year declines, according to STR.

Compared to the week of June 23-29, 2019, occupancy declined 38.7 percent to 46.2 percent, average daily rate (ADR) fell 29 percent to $95.37, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased 56.5 percent to $44.03.

U.S. Hotel Industry KPIs June 21-27, 2020 vs. June 23-29, 2019 Occupancy: 46.2% (-38.7%)

ADR: $95.37 (-29.0%)

RevPAR: $44.03 (-56.5%)

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (40 percent) than the national average and only slightly higher ADR ($95.43) during the week of June 21-27.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va., was the only one of those major markets to reach a 60 percent occupancy level (61.4 percent). Two additional markets surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Detroit (52.0 percent) and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla. (51.1 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (15 percent); Boston (27.5 percent); and Orlando, Fla. (28.9 percent).

Of note, in New York occupancy was 42.4 percent, down from 43.6 percent the week prior. In Seattle, occupancy was 33.2 percent, flat from the previous week.

