This Week’s Comings and Goings

21c Museum Hotels has announced that Sarah Robbins, founding partner, will lead the brand, effective July 15, following President and CEO Craig Greenburg’s decision to step down. Robbins will lead strategic oversite for the 21c brand, which was acquired by Accor in 2018.

Red Roof is welcoming Alex Cisneros a senior vice president of revenue generation. Cisneros is responsible for leading the revenue management and analytics teams, as well as supporting brand strategies. Cisneros was vice president of revenue generation and distribution for Wyndham Destinations prior to Red Roof.

Evan Vargas has been named vice president of human resources for Enchantment Group. In his new position, Vargas is implementing, planning, developing, and coordinating human resources policies for Enchantment Group’s four resorts. Before Enchantment Group, Vargas was managing director of human resources at The Little Nell Hotel Group.

Laurent Boisdron is the general manager of the new Sable at Navy Pier, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel in Chicago and the flagship property for Maverick Hotels & Restaurants. As general manager, Boisdron will lead team members and run operations for the hotel, its dining outlets, and meeting and event spaces.

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has named Doug Ridge general manager. Ridge served as the general manager of the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., before joining the JW Marriott San Antonio team.

Bob LaCasse has been named managing director and Travis Johnson has been promoted to hotel manager for the TradeWinds Island Resort—the Island Grand Resort and RumFish Beach Resort—in St. Pete Beach, Fla. LaCasse is leading sales and revenue, operations, and financial performance, and Johnson is supporting operations and new team member hires.

Taylor Jacobs is now vice president of real estate for Anagram Ventures, an independent hospitality investment firm that launched in June. In this position, Jacobs will lead development and strategic initiatives, asset management, and real estate investment sourcing. Jacobs was previously vice president of investments for NewcrestImage.

Blueprint RF from Cox Business has named Jady West vice president of hospitality for the operations of Cox Business and James Tubo vice president for Blueprint RF’s operations. The appointments of West and Tubo follow the retirement of previous CEO and Founder Ron Peterson.

