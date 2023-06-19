FAIRFAX, Virginia—James Carroll, president and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced the continued expansion of its executive management team with the appointment of Alexander (Alex) J. Belden as vice president, business development. Belden brings more than a decade of hospitality and institutional investment and acquisition experience to his new position at Crestline.

“As one of the largest and most respected hospitality management companies, Crestline offers hotel owners and investors a proven track record in generating exceptional performance,” said Carroll. “Alex’s breadth of experience and relationships are a tremendous asset as Crestline continues its trajectory in strategically growing our portfolio. Alex will work in conjunction with Sam Woodworth, who also recently joined Crestline as a vice president of business development.”

Prior to joining Crestline, Belden served as Head of Institutional Growth at Avantstay, a short-term rental platform, where he led the company’s commercial, development, brokerage, and PropCo verticals. He also previously held positions as vice president of acquisitions and business development at Davidson Hospitality Group, and vice president of acquisitions at AJ Capital Partners. Belden began his career working on investment teams at companies such as Xenia Hotels and Resorts, RLJ Lodging Trust, and Davidson Hospitality Group.