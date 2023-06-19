IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens Two New Hotels in British Columbia

TORONTO—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of two hotels in British Columbia—Holiday Inn Express & Suites Courtenay – Comox and Holiday Inn Victoria – Elk Lake—offering accommodations with amenities to meet the needs of those traveling to Comox Valley and Victoria on Vancouver Island.

Jonathan Lund, regional vice president of operations company managed premium hotels and head of Canada, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are thrilled to continue our growth in British Columbia with the opening of these two exceptional properties. Vancouver Island is known for its rugged natural beauty, tranquil waters, and outdoor activities—and we are excited to grow our presence in this picturesque setting. Our guests will be able to experience the quality of these two iconic IHG brands while exploring all that Courtenay and Victoria have to offer.”

The newly built Holiday Inn Express & Suites Courtenay – Comox has 93 rooms, an indoor pool, fitness center, guest laundry, and meeting space. Located northeast of downtown Courtenay, the hotel provides access to the Comox Valley Airport and Canadian Forces Base. Other nearby attractions include Horne Lake caves, Mt. Washington, and taking in the scenery with a walk on the beach.

The Holiday Inn Victoria – Elk Lake has 71 renovated rooms (with plans to add 64 guestrooms in the near future), an outdoor swimming pool, fitness, and meetings space; The Lakes Restaurant and Bar is also on property. Located in Saanich, the hotel is located between Victoria International Airport (YYJ) and the Victoria downtown area. Other nearby attractions include Butchart Gardens, Elk & Beaver Lake Provincial Park, Island View Beach, and Cordova Bay Golf Course.

Metropolitan Capital Partners and Metropolitan Hospitality Management manage the two properties, as well as Holiday Inn Express Victoria-Colwood, which opened on the island in 2015. With summer travel underway, both hotels are attractive stay options in British Columbia’s capital city.

Len Wansbrough, president of Metropolitan Hospitality Management said, “We are delighted to open two new hotels in British Columbia and continue our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts. We believe that these properties are an excellent choice for business and leisure travelers based on their location and the modern design and amenities. Our goal is to continue to provide superior service at our hotels and maintain loyalty with our guests.”

IHG Hotels & Resorts has a pipeline of 43 hotels and 4,640 rooms across five brands in Canada, which includes six mainstream hotels that will open in British Columbia over the next several years.