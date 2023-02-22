Crestline to Manage Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel

FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced that Bighorn Hospitality, LLC selected Crestline to manage the 263-guestroom Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel in Colorado. Located in Greenwood Village, the hotel is situated near downtown Denver and downtown Englewood, with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop. It offers access to the Denver Tech Center, The Links Golf Course, Fiddler Green Amphitheatre, and the Park Meadows Mall.

“Crestline begins the new year well-positioned for continued growth and success,” said James Carroll, president and CEO. “We see an upward trend in RevPAR as business travel returns and leisure travel remains strong. The addition of the Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel to our portfolio builds on Crestline’s strong regional presence in Colorado and is a testament to Crestline’s continued ability to deliver excellent guest service while providing ownership exceptional returns on their investment.”

The Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel has guestrooms with bedding, workstations, and flat-screen TVs. For meetings and events, the hotel has 13,340 square feet of event space in a combined 11 rooms and venues including a ballroom that can accommodate up to 700 guests. Additional hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a seasonal outdoor pool, and an outdoor patio with a fire pit. For dining, guests may go to Redfire Restaurant for breakfast, dinner, and cocktails, as well as The Link for Starbucks coffee and snacks throughout the day.