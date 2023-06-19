Rosewood Hotel Group announced Rosewood Impacts, a group-wide roadmap for delivering a positive impact on its communities and the planet. With commitments across the brand’s ecosystem and a sustainability approach that puts circular hospitality in business operations, Rosewood Impacts is a strategic roadmap for future efforts. With tangible goals in the fields of sustainability, employment, partnerships, and more, the roadmap has consequential policies and programming under two pillars: Rosewood Empowers and Rosewood Sustains.

Rosewood Empowers includes equal access to opportunities and community upliftment. It includes:

Opportunity Employment program, which seeks talent from underserved or underrepresented groups and works on barriers to employment

Uplifting livelihoods within local economies through hiring, sourcing, and partnerships.

Investing in education and upskilling.

Through all Rosewood Empowers programs and initiatives, Rosewood’s A Sense of Place philosophy includes that the brand’s efforts speak to and support the communities and environments where it has properties.

The groupwide Opportunity Employment program is building a pipeline of talent from underserved groups across its global portfolio in 20 countries. A newly launched program, Rosewood Bridges, is about connecting young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with internships at the group’s hotels.

Rosewood Sustains is a commitment to growing Rosewood’s lifestyle ecosystem responsibly and protecting the environment. From pursuing carbon neutrality to engaging in regenerative practices to driving the evolution of circular hospitality and eventually eliminating waste, the Group has set targets for environmental sustainability. These include:

Diverting 70 percent of waste away from landfills and incinerators by 2025.

Reducing energy use and water consumption by 25 percent by 2025.

Eliminating single-use plastics across the portfolio as soon as possible.

Achieving 50 percent carbon-neutral status by 2035 and complete carbon-neutral status by 2050.

Rosewood Impacts represents the principle that impact is the most powerful when the social and environmental are considered holistically. Through this framework, the brand is able to continue to set benchmarks. Rosewood recognizes that more must be done and is evolving its business and operational strategies with this in mind.