Creating a Branding Strategy in Four Steps

1 Define What the Business Is

Properly-developed brands provide an identity for an organization and drive content that clarifies the brand’s image. This requires defining the areas that the brand will influence and developing a culture where brand experiences are executed consistently by the team. Answers to these key questions serve as a guide: Who are you? What do you do? Why does it matter?

While the first two questions may appear relatively easy to answer, when combined with the third, this is a more complex exercise that can reveal some interesting insights. Answering these questions is well worth the team’s time.

Concrete steps include: