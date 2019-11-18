Yet, while she herself thrived in the industry, Berg noticed “there was so much wasted potential among women.” She traces the genesis of the Castell Project to what she thought at the time—having just sold her businesses—was her last Hunter Conference planning session. It included board member and “public relations guru” Chris Daly, president of Daly Gray, Mary Beth Cutshall, SVP and chief development officer at HVMG, and Dr. Debra Cannon, director of the hotel school at Georgia State University, among others. “We were talking about issues facing women in the industry. We’re in the midst of a cultural change about women in leadership—it’s an on-going negotiation on many levels, and that’s challenging for women building careers and their managers. So, we decided to do something about it to strengthen our businesses and careers. Given that I now had the opportunity to do anything I wanted, and what I wanted was to see more women grow into leaders, the timing was right for me to take on the challenge of leading the Castell Project.”

She says the Castell Project, now in its third year, began by offering leadership development programs specifically for executive-level women in hospitality. It also generated benchmark data in its Women in Hospitality Industry Leadership report, which shows how women are positioned by industry sector.

Noting the importance of visibility to advancement, Berg says, in its second year, the Castell Project introduced its Women Speakers in Hospitality (WSH) list—a service for conference organizers drawing on a list of 1,000 women across all facets of the hospitality industry with the background required to be dynamic speakers at the industry’s numerous events. She says this list serves both as a resource and reminder for the need to showcase more women by putting them on the podium. “If conference organizers truly want to show more diversity, we offer a curated list of women who meet their specifications,” she says, adding that this year, the Castell Project itself showcased a woman leader on stage with its Castell Award at the Lodging Conference.

A new initiative designed to inspire college women to seek higher-level opportunities as they launch their careers is Castell@College, which is being rolled out at six universities this fall and another six in spring. “This brings executive-level women from the industry into universities to talk about the diverse careers in the hotel business, emphasizing the opportunity for women to have both rewarding careers and families,” explains Berg.

Berg, who describes the current Castell programs as “proven and ready to scale,” says to realize its goal of “women in more than one-in-three seats at all levels of leadership,” Castell Project launched its Ladder Up capital campaign. “Our goal is to raise $1 million, and already Hilton has signed on as the lead sponsor with a $100,000 donation. These funds will be used to scale Castell’s initiatives across the industry,” she maintains.

Berg says the Castell Project has made significant progress in its efforts to address challenges both on the corporate culture side and the individual women’s development side. “We have an incredible talent pipeline, and we can accelerate bringing women into leadership.” She, therefore, poses this challenge to corporate leaders: “Identify women on your teams who have upside potential and champion them for the Castell program. The program will make your job easier and add value to your teams.”