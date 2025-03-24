CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 15, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance Percentage change from comparable week 2024 March 9-15, 2025 Occupancy: 64.2 percent (down 3.5 percent) ADR: $162.49 (down 0.7 percent) RevPAR: $104.36 (down 4.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco saw the highest occupancy lift (up 6.6 percent to 63.7 percent).

Houston reported the largest increases in ADR (up 13.8 percent to $137.98) and RevPAR (up 16.0 percent to $97.21).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Anaheim (down 27.8 percent to $149.51) and Seattle (down 15.5 percent to $101.77), the latter due to a calendar shift of the Aerospace & Defense Suppliers Summit.