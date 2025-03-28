How Finance Led to Hospitality

Katelyn Majcen

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I majored in finance in college and started my career in consulting without a clear direction. Fortunately, I had the chance to work with real estate investment trust clients early on, which led me to dive headfirst into learning about the financial performance of hotels. I quickly fell in love with the industry. The people were amazing, the work was interesting, and I realized I could get the variability I always wanted in a career. I had no idea how expansive and dynamic the hospitality industry was, but once I discovered it, I knew I would never get bored doing this work.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been lucky to have some incredible mentors throughout my career. They’ve helped me see things from different angles, figure out where I needed to improve, and grow both personally and professionally. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from them is the importance of resilience. They’ve taught me that setbacks and challenges are inevitable, but it’s how you respond to them that truly matters. Resilience means bouncing back from failures, learning from mistakes, and staying determined even when things get tough. They’ve also shown me how powerful it is to have multiple viewpoints and the need to keep learning and adapting. Their guidance has been a game-changer for me and has played a huge role in shaping my career in the hospitality industry.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Working in sales within this industry, I’ve often found myself as one of the only women in the room. However, I’m genuinely hopeful about the future. Travel resonates with people from all backgrounds and experiences, and we need to serve all of our guests. I believe this industry recognizes that embracing everyone not only improves business but also creates a more welcoming atmosphere for both employees and guests.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I’ve seen some real progress in the lodging industry when it comes to getting women into leadership positions. While there’s still work to be done, it’s great to see companies actively supporting employees, including women, in their careers. They’re doing this through flexible work policies, professional development and mentorship programs, comprehensive benefits, and expanded recruitment efforts. These initiatives are not only awesome for attracting and retaining key talent but they also boost overall success and innovation within the industry.