ITHACA, N.Y.—Marriott International has teamed up with Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration to launch the Marriott Global Design certificate, a custom corporate program centered on the Marriott approach to hotel planning and design.

Available online through Cornell’s online learning unit, eCornell, this new certificate program provides architects and interior designers, along with those seeking employment with Marriott, the background and skills needed to plan and effectively design viable hotel properties. This certificate program is also recognized by Marriott’s approved hotel design vendors and agencies.

“The art of successful hotel design is multi-faceted,” said Ron Harrison, global design officer for Marriott International. “The Marriott Global Design certificate program grants learners unparalleled insights and perspective on how to best serve hotel guests, and how to design a hotel that thrives into the future.”

Stephani Robson, a faculty member at the School of Hotel Administration, authored five of the six expert-led courses in the certificate program. The sixth course is self-paced and led by veteran Marriott International architect, Michael Wang.

Students will have an opportunity to explore such topics as hotel types, marketing concepts, branding practices, and development roles, followed by a study of initial planning, the application of functional area requirements, and planning metrics. The focus then turns to specific design considerations for guest rooms, public spaces, and back-of-the-house areas.

Courses include:

Foundations of Hotel Planning

Initial Hotel Planning Decisions

Hotel Guestroom Design

Hotel Public Space Design

Hotel Back-of-House Design

The Marriott Approach to Hotel Planning

“We are excited to partner with Marriott to provide a learning solution which, upon completion, uniquely positions participants for success in the hotel planning and design industry,” said Kate Walsh, dean of the School of Hotel Administration.

Upon successful completion of the Marriott Global Design certificate program, learners will receive a Hotel Design—The Marriott Way certificate from the School of Hotel Administration.