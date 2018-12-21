ATLANTA—Don Berg, CEO of the IHG Owners Association, has announced that the organization has raised its millionth dollar to help make dreams come true for children with critical illnesses, benefitting Give Kids The World (GKTW) Village.

“The IHG Owners Association has been a dedicated advocate of Give Kids The World from its inception 30 plus years ago,” explains Berg. “As we crossed the $1 million donation mark this year, the result of ten years of efforts, we are so pleased to deliver our pledge in time for the holiday season. We are appreciative of the generosity of our owner members to help us achieve this ambitious goal.”

The company’s relationship with Give Kids The World began with the creation of the partnership with Holiday Inn. “Association members are passionate about supporting Give Kids The World Village and its families,” Berg continues. “It’s truly a joy for the Association to be able to continue this support year-after-year, and we look forward to helping create many more memories.”

Advertisement

“Words cannot begin to express how grateful we are to the IHG Owners Association for this incredibly generous donation,” said Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth. “The Association has been a treasured partner since the founding of Give Kids The World, bringing happiness and hope to the precious children and families we serve. We are honored by their ongoing love and support.”

Give Kids The World offers a cost-free, weeklong vacation that includes whimsical villa accommodations, delicious meals, nightly entertainment, and all of the ice cream that guests can eat from sunup to sundown. Working with nearly 240 wish-granting organizations, Give Kids The World welcomes children and their families from all 50 states and more than 76 countries. Approximately 8,000 families per year arrive and are given a weeklong vacation.