Communication Tools: Building Guest Loyalty Through Text Messages

A top priority for hotels is keeping guests happy and building guest loyalty to create repeat and return guests. When focusing on existing clients rather than attracting new guests, hotels can be more likely to increase revenue. Ensuring guests want to revisit a property goes hand-in-hand with making sure their experiences are enjoyable. This can be done through engaging guests and personalizing their experiences, as seen through trends and research analysis by companies including Deloitte.

Having guest experience tools in place will ensure a guest’s journey is positive from check-in to check-out. Travelers are increasing their mobile connection by booking travel and entertainment on their phones prior to their hotel stay. It makes sense for hotels to continue text communication once the guest arrives, too. From ordering room service to paying for their hotel stays, using text messages to charge, communicate, and engage with guests throughout is an efficient solution.

Today’s contactless payments and engagement platform offerings enable a seamless experience by text messaging a guest before they arrive. Short messages can be used to offer specials available at the spa or restaurant that align with the customer’s preferences. Through the same avenue, guests can message their concierge or change plans during their stay with a simple text. The loyalty experience continues after they’ve packed up and departed, too. Text communication allows guests to provide feedback, leave ratings, and participate in promotions or loyalty programs once they’re back home to drive return visits.

A previous bad experience doesn’t have to be the final touchpoint for the consumer. Using engagement platforms can help leave a better lasting impression and create repeat customers.

About the Author

Larry Talley is the founder and CEO of Everyware.