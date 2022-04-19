NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced that it expects to welcome its first guests to the Royal Sonesta Washington D.C. Capitol Hill in Spring 2023. The hotel will have 271 guestrooms, all of which will offer views of Capitol Hill and the city skyline.

The hotel is within a short walk of historic and cultural landmarks, including the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, Georgetown University Law School, and Union Station. The Royal Sonesta Washington D.C. Capitol Hill will include five floors of guestrooms, a restaurant with outdoor café dining, a penthouse that includes a 3,500 square foot ballroom overlooking the city, 6,000 square feet of meeting space, and a fitness center. The hotel is contiguous to the NoMa (North of Mass Ave) neighborhood.

“We are excited to be a part of the 20 Mass Ave redevelopment because Sonesta’s design, operations, and development teams have the opportunity to direct the amenities and influence the layout of the hotel,” said Vera Manoukian, Sonesta’s chief operating officer. “Our goal with the new Royal Sonesta Washington D.C. is to offer guests a transformational way to work, meet and collaborate. Our vision includes multi-zone spaces that combine high-performance workspace, gracious lounge areas to brainstorm, and ample space to relax—in a modern, fluid design—featuring advanced wellness and technology elements that we believe will provide meeting attendees with an unparalleled experience.”

“Sonesta’s unprecedented growth now extends to what will be our second Royal Sonesta property in the nation’s capital and our eighteenth Royal Sonesta hotel worldwide,” said Brian Quinn, chief development officer, Sonesta. “The Royal Sonesta Washington D.C. Capitol Hill illustrates our strong commitment to growing Sonesta’s portfolio in high-profile gateway cities and strategic destinations in and outside the United States”

The mixed-use project is under development by Office Properties Income Trust. The completed project will also include office space, on-site retail and dining, and shared penthouse amenities. The project will have touchless systems and LEED and WELL Certifications, including a green roof and EV charging stations. Both Sonesta and OPI are client companies of The RMR Group.