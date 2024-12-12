Comings & goings

Stonebridge Companies, LLC, has appointed Marco Selva as senior vice president of business development & operations, Luxury & Lifestyle. With a strong track record of success in the Luxury & Lifestyle segment, Selva will focus on expanding Stonebridge’s luxury, lifestyle, and resort portfolio in the Southeastern United States, Caribbean, and Latin America.

W Scottsdale has announced the return of David J. Cronin as general manager. With more than 30 years in the hospitality industry, including postings in Darmstadt, Frankfurt, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, and Nashville, Cronin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. Cronin has in-depth experience with the W brand, having served as complex general manager at W Minneapolis. Most recently, Cronin served as resort manager at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, where he worked closely with the various departments making up the vast property of more than 1,002 guestrooms, meeting space, Water Park, Golf Courses, and numerous food and beverage outlets

Hotel Effie Sandestin, Autograph Collection, the luxury boutique hotel at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, has announced the appointment of Jennifer Lombard Knight as general manager. Lombard Knight is responsible for overseeing the hotel’s day-to-day operations, including leading the team in delivering consistent, unique experiences that enhance the quality of service for guests.

Walker & Dunlop has expanded its hospitality investment sales team naming Carter Gradwell as a senior director of hospitality focusing on upper-upscale and luxury transactions throughout the United States. Throughout his career, Gradwell has represented clients of the highest pedigree, resulting in more than $1.2 billion in sales over the last several years, delivering numerous price-per-key records across the Sun Belt, and is recognized as a CoStar Power Broker. Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Gradwell gained over 12 years of capital markets experience in roles at CBRE and Allianz, specializing in the hospitality, travel, and entertainment sectors.

Advertisement

Davidson Hospitality Group announces the appointment of Brad Barnett as senior vice president, sales, for its lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot, and the elevation of Michael Yousif to the role of senior vice president, acquisitions & business development. Read more.

Limelight Hotels, owned and operated by Aspen Hospitality, announces the appointment of Joseph Steiskal as general manager of the highly anticipated Limelight Boulder. With more than 25 years of hospitality experience and a deep connection to the Boulder community, Steiskal will lead the team and oversee all aspects of the hotel opening and ongoing operations.