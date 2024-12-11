ATLANTA, Georgia—Leading hospitality management company Davidson Hospitality Group announces the appointment of Brad Barnett as Senior Vice President, Sales, for its lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot, and the elevation of Michael Yousif to the role of Senior Vice President, Acquisitions & Business Development.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the Davidson family and we are delighted to continue strategically enhancing our corporate team,” said Thom Geshay, CEO & President. “True to our core values, we remain confident that in their roles, both Brad and Michael will create exceptional value in all that they do in order to bolster and drive superior performance while also serving their teams with love.”

A hospitality sales executive with more than 25 years of experience, Brad Barnett previously served as SVP of sales and marketing for HRI Lodging, where he oversaw sales, marketing, and revenue management strategies for a $230 million portfolio consisting of 25 hotels. He also held leadership positions at Dream Hotel Group and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. His expertise the implementation of profitable revenue strategies, development and execution of sales initiatives, and strategic market segment penetration have assisted in the generation of more than $1 billion in rooms, banquet, and catering throughout hsi career. He earned a B.A. in General Studies with a minor in Marketing from Northern Arizona University.

Since joining Davidson’s acquisitions and business development team in 2010 as an analyst, Michael Yousif has played a critical role in the growth and evolution of the company’s portfolio, investment management and owner relations, in addition to the development and leadership of the acquisitions and business development team. During his tenure, he has supported $3.5 billion in transaction/development volume and signed more than 40 management contracts. Michael is a board member of the Atlanta Hospitality Alliance and holds a B.A. in Hospitality Business from Michigan State University, where he is an active member of The School of Hospitality Business’ Alumni Association Appointed Board of Directors and Real Estate Investment Management (REIM) Advisory Council.

Advertisement

Since joining Davidson’s acquisitions and business development team in 2010 as an analyst, Michael Yousif has played a critical role in the growth and evolution of the company’s portfolio, investment management and owner relations, in addition to the development and leadership of the acquisitions and business development team. During his tenure, he has supported $3.5 billion in transaction/development volume and signed more than 40 management contracts. Michael is a board member of the Atlanta Hospitality Alliance and holds a B.A. in Hospitality Business from Michigan State University, where he is an active member of The School of Hospitality Business’ Alumni Association Appointed Board of Directors and Real Estate Investment Management (REIM) Advisory Council.