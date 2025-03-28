AHLA Grows Leadership Team With Two Executives

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced two executive leadership roles to bolster AHLA’s executive team and help advance the industry’s priorities. Ralph Posner was appointed as AHLA’s chief communications officer, and Khristyn Brimmeier joins as the chief of staff, marking an expansion of the AHLA’s C-Suite team under the leadership of President and CEO Rosanna Maietta.

Ralph Posner, a communications professional, will oversee all aspects of AHLA’s external communications efforts, including media relations, member communications, and campaign strategy. He will also work with AHLA’s advocacy team to help advance the industry’s policy agenda. Posner brings decades of communications experience managing reputational threats and driving visibility for national, state, and local advocacy issues. He was most recently a partner with Seven Letter, a Washington, D.C.-based strategic communications firm. He previously served at global public relations firms and began his career working on Capitol Hill in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Khristyn Brimmeier, in a new role, will serve as a strategic advisor to AHLA CEO Rosanna Maietta, advancing association priorities and projects. Over a 25-year career in politics and strategic communications, Brimmeier has led public affairs campaigns and managed teams for nonprofit and corporate clients. She was most recently an executive vice president at Lot Sixteen, a public affairs and lobbying firm. In previous roles, Brimmeier worked on various political campaigns and Capitol Hill.

“Ralph and Khristyn will be invaluable to growing and expanding AHLA’s mission—to highlight the importance of the hospitality industry to the American economy in every community we serve,” said Maietta. “As we continue to double down on our efforts to unite and promote the hotel industry, I’m excited about the deep expertise and experience our new team members will bring to service, support, and advocacy. Their addition is further evidence of AHLA’s commitment to our mission as the nation’s indispensable resource for the American hospitality industry.”

These two individuals round out a team of senior leaders at AHLA, including: Kevin Carey, AHLA chief operating officer and AHLA Foundation president and CEO; Troy Flanagan, executive vice president, external government affairs and industry relations; Chirag Shah, executive vice president, federal and political affairs and counsel; Kara Filer, senior vice president, strategic partnerships and business development; Steven Okuley, senior vice president, conferences and events; Kiersten Pearce, senior vice president, atrategic and executive initiatives; and Adrienne Weil, senior vice president, membership and marketing.

Additionally, Neal Daftary joined AHLA this week as vice president, market development, Green Key Global. Daftary will be responsible for expanding the certification programs of Green Key Global, a joint venture of AHLA and the Hotel Association of Canada that empowers hospitality businesses in North America in sustainability. Daftary brings more than a decade of experience in hospitality, franchise development, and operations. He most recently served as director of franchise and sales development at OYO Hotels, where he led growth initiatives across U.S. markets. He also held roles with the U.S. Small Business Administration and in hotel operations earlier in his career. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Green Key Global’s mission and driving industry-wide progress in sustainable practices.