This Week’s Comings & Goings

Crescent Hotels & Resorts appointed Elie Khoury as chief operating officer. With 30 years of operational leadership experience in hospitality, Eli served as executive vice president of operations at Aimbridge.

Highgate announced the appointment of Ben Thomas as chief operating officer for Europe. In this role, Thomas will oversee Highgate’s operations across Europe and drive growth initiatives and performance.

First Hospitality announced the promotion of Jenna Fishel to chief commercial officer. In this role, Fishel will lead the company’s overall commercial strategy. Fishel has been with the company since 2004.

Vision Hospitality Group named Mary Beth Cutshall chief growth officer. Read more.

Peregrine Hospitality welcomed Jason Druso as senior vice president of operations, boutique and lifestyle, a new position leading growth within the company. Peregrine was vice president of food and beverage and vice president of restaurants at White Lodging.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Christy Jernigan as vice president of feasibility. With over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Jernigan was previously chief development officer of Brittain Resorts & Hotels.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced Kristina D’Amico has joined the firm as vice president within its Hotels’ Asset Management team. D’Amico will be responsible for client service delivery and portfolio growth in the Southeastern United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Stonebridge announced the appointment of David Wahba as vice president of sales – luxury, lifestyle, and resort. Before this role, he held senior leadership positions in luxury, lifestyle, and resort properties.

Concord Hospitality announced the promotion of Dannialle Neville to regional vice president of operations. Neville will work in tandem with each hotel’s general managers to implement regional strategies.

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Yann Gillet as area general manager for Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa and Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman.

Four Seasons announced the appointment of Diego Angarita as general manager of Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort, set to debut in Fall 2025.

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz welcomed Simon Spiller as general manager.

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk welcomed Chryssaldo Thomas as general manager.

R Collection Hotels has appointed Marco Motagnani as area general manager, Lake Como.

The Ava Hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, has appointed Matt Kleefisch as general manager.

Rosewood Little Dix Bay announced the appointment of Katya Herting as the resort’s new managing director.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad announced the appointment of Rosy Merlino as director of sales and marketing.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe announced the appointment of Fermin Roque as executive chef.

Hyatt Regency Greenwich, in partnership with Trinity Investments, announced the appointment of Joe D’Agostino as executive chef.

The Katharine Brasserie & Bar announced Daniel Boling as executive chef.

Park Lane New York announced the appointment of Christopher Nez as director of food and beverage.

SLS Baha Mar announced the appointment of Daniel Rivera as director of food and beverage.

Riverhouse Lodge announced the promotion of Travis Taylor from executive chef to director of food and beverage.

Bob W announced the appointment of Philip Ward, former CEO of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group for the EMEA region, to its Board of Directors.

BH Properties announced the appointment of Taylor Reid, MSRE, as senior asset manager.

Montage Healdsburg announced the appointment of Nikki Severson as director of spa.

Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park, announced four women to management positions: Nicole Thomure as director of operations, Chloé Gray-Le Coz as director of sales and marketing, Danielle La Pointe as director of talent and culture, and Sandy Hsu as director of revenue management.

Atlantic Hospitality announced the promotion of two team members and the addition of three new hires. Sonya Dearborn has been promoted as managing director of the Acadia Collection and The Asticou in Northeast Harbor, and Britt Damon will oversee The Claremont in Southwest Harbor. Dearborn is joined by Tyler Carrol, who will serve as The Asticou’s hotel manager, while Shauna Marcum will serve as The Claremont’s assistant general manager. Miles Hanson joins the company as general manager of Salt Cottages.

Seaside Collection is expanding its presence in the U.S. market with the appointment of Michelle Rodriguez Suarez as vice president of sales and Thea Samantha Trinidad as assistant manager at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll.

Arizona Biltmore, LXR Hotels & Resorts, announced updates to its leadership team, including the promotion of a current team member and the addition of two hires. Jessica Carlton joined the property as resort manager, Bertrand Daluzeau joined the property as director of food and beverage, and Zeina Reinboldt has been promoted to director of weddings and social events.

Olympia Hospitality named two hires to lead properties in the Boston area: Jason Goldstein at Beacon Hill Hotel and Charlotte Kennedy at Harvard Square Hotel.

Davidson Hospitality Group announced several appointments and promotions: Harris White joined the company as chief financial officer; Nick Gregory joined the company as senior vice president, strategic operations; Robert Morse joined the company as vice president of revenue management, Davidson Resorts and Davidson hotels; Kyle McCoy joined the company as vice president, learning and organizational development; Jason Rabidoux was promoted to chief investment officer; and Michele Smith was promoted to chief accounting officer.