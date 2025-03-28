Whether it’s rising through the executive ranks within franchise companies or management firms, or entering the hotel ownership arena, women executives are “standing tall” these days, poised to make a more meaningful impact as lodging industry decision-makers.

Several women weighed in not only on their hospitality career journeys but also on how they see the industry from a diversity perspective and what else can be done to further advance diversity and inclusion.

Elizabeth Harlow—who joined Sonesta Hotels some four years ago as chief brand officer—detailed her affinity for the industry and why she pursued a career in lodging.

“My love of hospitality is really thanks to my parents. I traveled with them growing up, both domestically and internationally, and it instilled in me a deep love of travel and really how it made me feel. Travel is so important; it delivers so much to us as a global society from understanding culture and appreciating differences to just delivering pure joy, and in turn, creating those extraordinary memories,” she said.

Advertisement

Harlow got her start in hospitality working the front desk of the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., in the mid-’90s. She still refers to the hotel as one of “grande dames” as she reflects on her time at the hotel.

“I’m so thankful for that experience because if there’s one way to understand and appreciate hotels and the operations of it all, as well as the delivery of it all, it’s through the front desk. That was invaluable,” she noted.

Harlow subsequently took on a variety of positions with a number of large hotel companies, such as Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Loews Hotels, MGM Resorts International, and The Leading Hotels of the World before joining Sonesta in her current role.

Harlow noted the company’s 13 brands have seen a double-digit increase in brand awareness during her tenure, which she described as “terrific” as she detailed the company’s evolution, increasing its brand portfolio following the acquisition of Red Lion Hotels Corporation in 2021.

“Initially there were five brands that I was overseeing, but they were five brands in name only. No one could tell you who their customer was, their brand promise, or what the positioning of each of the brands was. So, my first order of business was really defining and positioning those brands,” she said, adding, “That whole journey has been tremendous and rewarding.”

Harlow also oversees the company’s TravelPass Rewards program, which was unified last year following the integration of the Hello Rewards program from Red Lion. Sonesta Travel Pass now includes more than seven million members worldwide.

Amina Gilyard James, meanwhile, saw a chance to get into hotel ownership and hasn’t looked back. After acquiring the 70-room Quality Inn in Memphis in 2023 for $3.85 million, she and her husband, Norland, purchased and opened the 120-room Wyndham Lake Charles.

“We were looking to expand our business portfolio and learned about the opportunity to own a hotel franchise. It appealed to me especially because it includes a mixture of real estate [property] and operations [hospitality]. Hotels are also very resilient assets and can be a great way to build generational wealth,” she said.

According to James, Wyndham’s BOLD (Black Owners and Lodging Developers) and Women Own The Room diversity programs were “pivotal” in helping to secure the debt portion of the project through its relationship with Lafayette Square.

“We collaborated to develop a creative financing strategy for us so we could close on our hotel project. We had offers from other financial institutions, but the terms were not favorable to us and what we were trying to accomplish. Wyndham and Lafayette Square really worked with us to bring our vision to life,” said James.

Amit Sripathi, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resort—who noted that Wyndham Lake Charles is undergoing a renovation and PIP—acknowledged James as a success story.

“She’s got dreams of owning several hotels. She is a great example for seeing the full breadth and depth of the support of the programs that we’ve launched,” he said.

James, for her part, did offer some practical advice to other “would be” hotel owners.

“You should definitely learn as much about hotel ownership as you can before buying a hotel. I know it is an exciting process and very different than what most of our friends are doing, but I caution folks not to rush into hotel ownership. Take your time and find the perfect project for you,” she noted.

Kimberly Rowell—whose background includes more than three decades in the lodging industry—was recently named EVP of Five Star Hospitality Management & Development. Focused on southeastern projects, the owner/operator currently has a diverse portfolio of 13 hotels, including economy, midscale, and extended-stay assets.

She touted her early travel roots as a catalyst for her career journey.

“As the daughter of a commercial airline captain, I grew up with a suitcase always half-packed. From grand luxury resorts to quirky boutique hotels in hidden corners of the world, I was fascinated by the diversity of hotel operations, each property telling a unique story, shaped by its people and culture. That early exposure sparked a passion that led me to a career where no two days are ever the same, and where building exceptional teams and unforgettable guest experiences became my calling,” she noted.

As part of that hospitality calling, Rowell worked for firms such as Blackstone, Winegardner & Hammons, and HP Hotels before helping to build Five Star. She detailed some of the company’s long-term objectives.

“With a diverse team of founders and leaders, our goal is simple, to elevate Five Star into one of the country’s premier hotel owner-operators. Yet, beyond the numbers, it’s about impact. We’re shaping an organization where diverse perspectives aren’t just welcomed, they’re the driving force behind our success,” said Rowell.

The aforementioned executives were in agreement that while conditions are better for women to get ahead than they have been in years past, the industry is still not where it needs to be.

“There has been progress yes, but as an industry—and as a society for that matter—there’s still work to be done. Women make up a large part of the workforce, but we’re still underrepresented in the C-Suite. And women need to be given the same opportunity as men. I don’t think anyone is looking to check a box, but rather be part of a meritocracy. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with and for incredible women, and we deserve an equal shot,” emphasized Harlow.

She further extolled the benefits of diversity. “We know that diverse leadership brings fresh perspectives and enhances problem solving and reflects a broader range of customers, which ultimately will lead to stronger business results, which is what we all want. So, while I think the hospitality industry is great for women, I still think that there’s work to be done.”

James offered some specifics on what she’d like to see.

“Plan more outreach to nontraditional and underrepresented groups. For example, partner with churches and other community organizations to spread the word about the opportunity of hotel ownership and the benefits.”

James also urged the brands specifically “to continue to uplift and provide tools to those underrepresented hoteliers who are seen as role models in the community. When folks are getting into a new business, especially in the Black community, they look for a trusted advisor.”

Rowell concluded, “The hospitality industry has made meaningful strides in diversity, but let’s be real, there’s still a long way to go. We need more than just representation, we need access to the knowledge and people that lead to have a seat at the table.”