SHAWANO, Wisconsin—NEWH, Inc. (Network of Executive Women in Hospitality), a premier association committed to scholarships, advancing education, mentorship, and networking in the hospitality industry, announces that NEWH, Inc. Past President Chris Tucker assumed the position of CEO of NEWH, Inc. and NEWH Canada, Inc., effective Nov. 1, 2024.

Previous CEO Shelia Lohmiller transitioned to NEWH, Inc. chair emerita/founder, where she will still serve as an active and critical part of the organization. Tucker, who also serves as president of NEWH Canada, Inc., turned that role over to Tara Witt, current vice president of finance for the NEWH Canada, Inc. Board of Directors.

With over 35 years in the interior design industry, Tucker began her career at Fanshawe College in London, Ontario, before shifting to the supply side in the industry. As the founder of Tucker and Associates, she closely collaborated with purchasers, property owners, designers, and architects. As she transitions, Tucker and Associates will continue its legacy under new leadership.

“Shelia has mentored so many, including me,” Tucker said. “She’s been an invaluable support to countless NEWH members.” As Lohmiller transitions into her new role, Tucker assures her presence will remain strong. “She’ll continue guiding me and maintaining the same level of commitment. So, if anyone needs her, she’ll still be available—but only for friendly calls!”

A true champion of NEWH, Tucker joined the organization in 2005 and has since held more than 40 different board positions—from treasurer, president, and executive advisor on the NEWH Toronto Chapter Board to NEWH, Inc. board positions including vice president, president-elect, and her most recent tenure as president and past president of the NEWH, Inc. Board and NEWH Canada, Inc.

Now approaching 30 chapters worldwide, NEWH, Inc. over the past 40 years has awarded over $9.3 million in scholarships to students aspiring to be in all aspects of the hospitality industry. Shelia Lohmiller co-founded NEWH in 1984 alongside Dorrit St. John and Susan Spalding. She served as the founding president, later becoming executive director, and eventually CEO in 2020. Lohmiller has been recognized with NEWH’s first Recognition of Excellence, the 2011 HD Visionary Award, and the 2024 Hospitality Design Manfred Steinfeld Humanitarian Award. A champion of education and women’s empowerment, she remains a driving force behind NEWH’s global impact.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve been considering when the right time would come to step down and pass the torch to someone younger,” said Lohmiller. “There’s only one person I know who shares my deep love for NEWH, and that’s Chris. I have complete faith in her, and I’m confident that under her leadership, NEWH will continue to grow and thrive.”

NEWH, Inc. will continue to operate its headquarters in Shawano, Wisconsin, supported by satellite offices in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Toronto, where Tucker will be based.