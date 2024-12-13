FORT WORTH, Texas—Named the #1 hotel in Dallas-Fort Worth by Travel + Leisure, and recipient of the coveted Michelin Key, Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel located in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, is proud to announce the growth of its executive team. The 200-room urban resort continues to build upon its success with the appointment of Aaron Ide as General Manager.

With Ide’s arrival, Hotel Drover also celebrates the promotion of Kristin Assad to the position of Chief Operating Officer at Exchange Hotels Management. Assad, the former Vice President, General Manager of Hotel Drover, has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and operational expertise, making her the ideal choice for this new role.

“We are pleased to welcome Aaron as the new General Manager of Hotel Drover,” said Craig Cavileer, operating partner of Stockyards Heritage Development Co. and Exchange Hotels Management. “With Kristin guiding the transition, we’re confident he will build on the remarkable foundation that is already in place.”

“We’re equally proud to support Kristin as she transitions into her new position as Chief Operating Officer of Exchange Hotels Management over our hotel platform in the Stockyards. Her leadership has been instrumental to Hotel Drover’s success since pre-opening, and we have every confidence that she will continue to inspire and elevate our teams and guest experience across all of our properties.”

As a seasoned hospitality veteran with over 25 years of experience, an impressive track record in luxury hotel operations, and a passion for creating memorable experiences, Ide brings unparalleled expertise to Hotel Drover.

Before joining Hotel Drover, Ide held the position of General Manager at Thompson Dallas, where he skillfully led the hotel team through the challenging post-pandemic period. His ability to foster relationships with top guests, ensure their satisfaction, and actively engage with hotel owners on capital projects underscores his dedication to achieving operational excellence. Throughout his tenure, Ide has also held key leadership roles for several large players in the hospitality sphere, including Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, where he played a pivotal role in securing the prestigious Forbes 5 Star status for the property; Four Seasons New York; Four Seasons Boston; and the Waldorf Astoria New York.

A highly respected leader with over two decades of luxury hospitality experience, Assad brings unparalleled expertise to Exchange Hotels Management. Passionate about elevating guest and team member experiences, she will oversee all operational and experiential aspects of Stockyards Heritage Development Co.’s hospitality assets in the Fort Worth Stockyards. In addition to the award-winning Hotel Drover, these properties include 97 West Kitchen & Bar, Stockyards Hotel, H3 Ranch restaurant and bar, and the Hyatt Place. Building on the renowned service and hospitality standards she championed at Hotel Drover, Assad’s focus will be on scaling, streamlining, and standardizing excellence.