This Week’s Comings & Goings

Maestro PMS announced that Warren Dehan will step down as president and transition immediately to an advisory role. While stepping back from daily operations, Dehan will continue to provide strategic product guidance and industry expertise. Tim Major, vertical president of PMS for Fullsteam, will take on an expanded role, ensuring continuity for Maestro.

Peregrine Hospitality announced the appointment of Jason Druso as senior vice president of operations, boutique & lifestyle. At Peregrine Hospitality, Druso will lead strategic initiatives to enhance hotel performance with direct oversight of a portfolio of boutique and lifestyle properties.

Island Hospitality Management announced that Mark George has been named senior vice president of commercial strategy. In his new role, he will leverage his experience to strengthen and expand the company’s commercial initiatives.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, announced the appointment of Chris Lee as general manager. With an extensive background in luxury hospitality and a proven record of leadership excellence, Lee brings a wealth of experience to his new role at the Forbes Five Star property.

Advertisement

The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza Hotel welcomed Amy Ruffner as general manager. Ruffner joins The Chase from her most recent position as general manager of The Royal Sonesta Chicago River North.

Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs announced the appointment of Lucia Aguilar as general manager. Aguilar began her career at Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs and recently returned as general manager. In her new role, Aguilar will lead the continued evolution of Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs and oversee all aspects of operations.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront announced the appointment of Thomas LaHood as director of food and beverage outlets. LaHood joins the hotel’s team to oversee the operations of the hotel’s restaurants and catering services

Hotel Emma has announced two key hires to its food and beverage leadership team. Joshua Scott has been appointed to direct the hotel’s food and beverage, overseeing Hotel Emma’s three on-site dining destinations: Sternewirth, Larder, and Supper. Mark Metzger joins as executive pastry chef at Supper.

Rosewood Baha Mar announced the appointment of Gowdhaman ‘GP’ Perumal as director of food and beverage. In his new role at Rosewood Baha Mar, Perumal will oversee all aspects of the resort’s food and beverage operations

Six Senses Rome announced the appointment of Fabio Sangiovanni as executive chef, overseeing the hotel’s entire culinary offering, including BIVIUM and NOTOS restaurants and bars, room service, and banqueting. Sangiovanni previously served as resident chef at Hotel Palazzo Manfredi’s Aroma restaurant in Rome.

Henderson Beach Resort announced Chef Scott Plumley as its new executive chef. With more than 30 years of culinary leadership and deep roots in Gulf Coast cuisine, Plumley is bringing a coastal-forward approach to the resort’s dining program.

Harbour Village Bonaire announced the appointment of Janet Hoediono as the property’s new executive chef. She will lead the culinary team at La Balandra Restaurant & Bar.

The St. Anthony Hotel announced the appointment of Leo Davila as executive chef for its new restaurant and bar concepts, set to open in the coming months. As executive chef, he’ll oversee the new food and beverage concepts.

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) announced the appointment of Andrew Grant as group director of music across its portfolio of brands, including Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels and Resorts, Eaton Workshop, and Ying’nFlo. Grant will lead the brand’s efforts to integrate music into the guest experience, overseeing live performances, signature soundscapes, and strategic partnerships.

VisitPITTSBURGH announced the election of Perry Ivery, area director of operations for Concord Hospitality, as chairperson of its board of directors after three years of involvement with the organization.

Magnolia Hotels announced the addition of multiple new team members to the Tribute Portfolio Hotels. Weston Brixner has been appointed as area marketing manager, and Mabry Kennedy will serve as executive chef for The Magnolia Denver and Harry’s restaurant. Kennedy is joined by Wade White, who will serve as catering sales manager. Robyn Niedringhaus has been named director of sales and marketing for the Magnolia St. Louis.

