CHICAGO—First Hospitality announced the promotion of four leaders within its commercial strategy, people and talent, and hotel operations departments. These promotions show how the company is developing talent from within, as well as a focus on commercial strategy and operations.

Christina Santarelli-Foster, Senior Vice President of Marketing

Santarelli-Foster has been with First Hospitality since 2023, previously serving as vice president of marketing with a background in developing lifestyle experiences and restaurant and bar marketing expertise. Under Santarelli-Foster’s leadership, she will continue to evolve First Hospitality’s marketing and communications efforts through collaboration and creative approaches while unlocking new opportunities for growth. Santarelli-Foster is a member of the ALIS Program Planning Committee, AHLA Communications Cabinet, and the James Beard Foundation Marketing & Communications Working Group.

Travis Bowman, Senior Vice President of People Services

Bowman, who started his First Hospitality journey in 2009 as a hotel general manager, most recently served as vice president of learning and performance. With Bowman leading people services, the company will continue its “People First” culture, attracting and retaining talent while providing new opportunities for professional growth and leadership development. Under Bowman’s leadership, he will expand First Hospitality’s First Path leadership development program. Bowman is an active member of CHART (Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers) and SHRM (Society of Human Resource Management).

Nick Johnson, Senior Vice President of Full Service & Lifestyle Hotels

Johnson, an 11-year member of First Hospitality, began as a general manager and previously served as vice president of operations. Johnson will lead the new Full Service & Lifestyle Hotels vertical, leveraging the company’s operational foundation to drive guest satisfaction and grow First Hospitality’s portfolio with high-end properties. With his experience with branded and independent lifestyle hotels, Johnson will focus on service standards, consistency across properties, and the guest experience at each property within the vertical. Johnson is currently the vice chair of the IHLA and an active board member of the WHLA.

Anthony Leitz, Senior Vice President of Premium Select Hotels

A First Hospitality associate for 15 years, Leitz most recently served as vice president of operations, first joining the company as a general manager. By establishing a Premium Select Hotels vertical, led by Leitz, First Hospitality is positioned to optimize asset operations and expand its portfolio with premium select properties. Leitz will apply his operational experience to fine-tune processes, brand recognition, and growth of the segment.

Jason Kreul, chief operating officer, First Hospitality, said, “These promotions highlight our commitment to developing talent from within and ensuring our leadership team is equipped to elevate every aspect of our business. Christina, Travis, Nick, and Anthony have all been instrumental to our success, and we are confident that in their new roles, they will continue to push boundaries, drive innovation, and actively contribute to shaping the future of our company and the hospitality industry at large.”

“First Hospitality’s ‘People First’ culture is truly reflected in this recognition of leadership growth. Having watched and personally grown alongside Christina, Travis, Nick, and Anthony, it is great to see the impact they have had on the First Hospitality team, partners, and owners,” said Jenna Fishel, chief commercial officer, First Hospitality.