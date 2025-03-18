CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Vision Hospitality Group announced that the company named Mary Beth Cutshall as chief growth officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for helping expand the company’s portfolio of owned and operated hotels throughout the United States.

“With 35 years of hospitality experience across sales, marketing, acquisitions, and business growth, Mary Beth is the perfect candidate to lead Vision’s growth into new markets and segments with new partners,” said Mitch I. Patel, founder and CEO of Vision Hospitality Group. “Mary Beth has worked at all levels of the industry, from property-level sales to C-suite positions with major hotel management companies, providing her with invaluable industry insights and meaningful relationships with brands, owners, operators, and virtually any other hotel stakeholder. Mary Beth shares Vision’s purpose-driven mentality, and we have no doubt she will help us achieve our expansion goals.”

Most recently, Cutshall was managing partner and founder of Amara Capital Group, a consultancy/investment group focused on hospitality and multi-family real estate properties throughout the United States and Europe. Before that, she held multiple corporate roles with Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), culminating in EVP and chief development officer. In that role, she led the company’s expansion efforts, including all aspects of acquisitions, new development, and third-party management relationships. Additionally, she was corporate director of business development for Hotel Equities, Inc., and held sales and marketing positions with Hotel Investors Trust and Marriott International. Cutshall was a founding member and vice chair of the board of directors for the Castell Project and currently serves as a council member for both Marriott’s Women Serving Women and AHLA’s ForWARD: Advancing Women in Hospitality. She received her Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality

“I was immediately attracted to Vision’s values and goals, and having known and/or worked with many of the team members in the past, this was an obvious choice for me,” Cutshall said. “As I work to develop and foster new strategic partnerships to help Vision achieve its growth objectives, I also look forward to working with and mentoring the next generation of talent as they take their next career steps, too.”