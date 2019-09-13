Kimpton Onyx hotel in Boston, Mass., has added two new employees to its hotel with the appointment of Bandit and Bowser, two one-and-a-half year-old long haired Chihuahuas who will fill the roles of “Director of Make Fetch Happen” and “Director of Paws & Stay,” respectively.

Dannie Halloran, the hotel’s director of sales, enthusiastically shares that “as Director of Make Fetch Happen, Bandit’s temperament and charismatic personality are perfectly suited to help our guests navigate what to do and see, and where to walk with their dogs outside of the hotel when staying with us. Bowser, who’s fiercely loyal to humans and a protector of the pack, will help program the hotel’s amenities and services that we offer our guests and their furry friends in his role as Director of Paws & Stay. Both are going through vigorous training with PR right now, Puppy Resources, and look forward to their first day of work in their new roles.”

The hotel’s Ruby Room is honoring their new canine colleagues by launching two new cocktails inspired by Bandit and Bowser, the appropriately named Tito’s Bandito (Tito’s Handmade Strawberry Margarita) and Bowser’s Last Call (a craft cocktail featuring Nor’Easter Bourbon). Partial proceeds from the sales of these cocktails will benefit Last Hope K9, a Boston-based rescue dedicated to saving abandoned, neglected, and/or abused dogs from high-kill shelters throughout the United States, through November of this year. Halloran adds that Bandit and Bowser, per the hotel employee handbook, were not involved in any cocktail tastings.

Kimpton Onyx, which is located near the TD Garden and Rose Kennedy Greenway, welcomes all pets at no extra cost. The hotel offers pet-friendly amenities including a welcome sign greeting pets by name upon arrival and at check-in, scratching posts for cats, and a selection of fleece-top, locally-inspired dog beds.