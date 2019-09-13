Dallas – Situated in Uptown Dallas within the 11-acre Crescent Complex, Hotel Crescent Court has announced the completion of its renovation to The Crescent Club. Located on the 17th floor of the Crescent Complex’s center office tower, the overhaul includes the existing club’s traditional French craftsmanship, while bringing new style to dining areas, conference rooms and bar, refreshing the 19th century space into an area for events, meetings, recreation and relaxation.

“As the hotel just completed a multi-million-dollar renovation last year, The Crescent Club was the natural next step we knew we wanted to focus on,” said Andrew Davidson, general manager at Hotel Crescent Court. “As we continue to strive to exceed expectations for our club members and guests alike, having a design concept representative of our service, while still honoring the space’s history was incredibly important to us.”

Throughout the development, the interior designers were methodical in achieving a balance between preservation and transformation. When entering the private 17th story dining club, guests will notice all the original millwork, marquetry wood floors and marble details that are now enhanced with an uplifting background of colors and textures. With wallcoverings dressed in geometric patterns and stripes, the space allows its character to be showcased.

Advertisement

Wellness membership benefits include 24-hour fitness center access, complimentary group fitness classes, preferred member pricing on spa services including access to a full-body cryotherapy chamber and unlimited use of the men’s and women’s fitness lounges, sparkling terrace pool, steam rooms, whirlpools, saunas, and cold dips. Both membership types enjoy complimentary valet, preferred member pricing at area dining establishments, preferred member rates on hotel stays and reciprocal access to some of the most exclusive private dining and health clubs around the world. The Club is open during the day Monday through Friday and in the evening Monday through Saturday.

The luxury hotel’s 186 rooms and 40 suites reflect Texas hospitality including a private bar and custom bath products. 13 innovative dining outlets feature various styles of cuisine for dining options. Other amenities include a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, 17 event spaces encompassing 23,320 sq. ft. and specially-curated programs celebrating the local community.