NewcrestImage Breaks Ground For New Headquarters

NewcrestImage has started construction on an 80,000 sq. ft., four-floor building in Grapevine, Texas, about two miles from DFW Airport. The company’s headquarters office will occupy about a quarter of the building when it is completed in 10 to 12 months, with the remaining 60,000 sq. ft. available for lease.

“Our hotels provide travelers with a comfortable, upscale home on the road,” explained Mehul Patel, Chairman and CEO of NewcrestImage. “Now our proven attention to quality and innovation is creating premium Class A office space to serve as a signature home for our corporate office.”

The new building will combine updated technology, energy efficiency, and amenities, along with landmark architecture, earth-friendly materials, and generous use of natural light.

The site is part of SilverLake Crossings, a 52-acre mixed-use neighborhood with 400 residential units plus 30,000 sq. ft. of retail and dining options, alongside 15 acres of park land that includes nature trails, a zip line, and a six-acre lake for fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boating.

SilverLake Crossings also includes six of NewcrestImage’s hotels – four are in various stages of construction or development as part of a 702-room “hotel campus” plus there is a 301-room dual brand property that the company has operated since 2013.

“This is a dynamic micro-community that offers lots of convenient options for our hotel guests, our employees, and our tenants,” added Patel.

NewcrestImage, which has its current headquarters in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, operates in 10 states with 28 distinctive owned and managed hotels plus another 15 properties under construction or in development. The company served 1.9 million guests in 2018.