This Week’s Comings & Goings

AHF Products announced the appointment of Brent Emore as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Emore most recently served as the company’s chief financial officer and interim CEO.

Langham Hospitality Group has named Kevin Robinson as chief operating officer.

Palette Hotels announced that it has named Joseph Yi chief investment officer. Yi will oversee the firm’s investment platform, grow the company’s corporate-owned and third-party asset management portfolio, and lead Palette’s strategic growth initiatives.

Rosewood Hotel Group announced the appointment of two new corporate executives. Anthony Ingham, the Group’s new chief operating officer, will begin his term on September 1, 2025, and Luca Finardi has been named vice president, operations, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Caribbean Atlantic (EMEAC).

The Awasi Group announced the appointment of Alvaro Valeriani as its new chief commercial officer (CCO).

Hotel Equities announced the appointment of Juan Corvinos as president of the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) division.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Angela Englett as vice president of revenue management.

PM Hotel Group announced the appointment of Scott Harrell as vice president of development, feasibility, and analytics.

Majestic Hospitality named David Kuperberg managing director of real estate.

Condado Ocean Club announced the promotion of Leyra Ortiz to director of food & beverage.

Jackson-Shaw and Holualoa Companies have named Mark Hayes as general manager for their dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott North Phoenix at Norterra and Element by Westin North Phoenix at Norterra, which is slated to open in November.

Westgate Resorts announced the appointment of Brahim Ait Daoud as the new general manager of Westgate Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort, located in Kissimmee, Florida. Simultaneously, Clay Zellermayer, who previously led the property, will assume the general manager role at Westgate Park City Resort & Spa in Utah.

InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel (known as The Barclay) has appointed Antoine Serhan as hotel manager.

Grand Hotel Fasano announced the appointment of Claudio Santini as executive chef at the Magnolia and Il Pescatore restaurants.

The Elser Hotel announced the appointment of Antony Awak as executive chef.

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Michael Klicos as the new executive chef.

Giri Hotels named Norman Hebert as its new corporate food & beverage director.

Newport Harbor Island Resort has appointed Ryan Connors as executive chef and Grigore Cosolovschi as assistant director of food & beverage.

Knightsbridge Restaurant Group appointed Michael Fusano as executive chef of Annabelle and Nick Sharpe as executive chef of La Bise.

Sheraton Denver Downtown announced several additions to its growing team at the property; Valerie Swindle is the new senior marketing manager, Chaelynn (Chae) Pacheco has been appointed director of group sales, Brandan Alcorn has joined the team as a senior sales executive, and Stevie Szlepcsik has been appointed the new banquet sous chef.

Colliers announced the continued expansion of its capital markets platform, with Scott Hutchinson and Hana Friedman joining Colliers from CBRE. Hutchinson, executive vice president, and Friedman will work together in Colliers’ Hospitality Practice Group.

Nadine Al Bulushi, general manager of Kempinski Hotel Muscat, received the GM of the Year: Oman award at the Hotelier Middle East GM Awards 2025 in Dubai.