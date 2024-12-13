Co-Star: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending Dec. 7

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year performance comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Dec. 7. CoStar is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets.

Dec. 1-7, 2024 (percentage change from comparable week in 2023):

Occupancy: 59 percent (+.5 percent)

Average daily rate (ADR): $159.77 (+3.8 percent)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): $94.31 (+4.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Chicago reported the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (+17.8 percent to 67.6 percent) and RevPAR (+42.9 percent to $110.59).

Las Vegas posted the highest ADR lift (+27.1 percent to $261.33).

The steepest RevPAR declines were reported in San Francisco (-16.7 percent to $114.86) and New Orleans (-14.7 percent to $83.16).