DALLAS, Texas—Hotel bookings at American properties for the days leading up to Christmas, 21-25 December, are up 22% from last year, shows new data from SiteMinder, the world’s leading hotel distribution and revenue platform.

International bookings are driving the surge, rising by over 15% annually to 32% of total bookings at American hotels this year, compared to 28% during the same period in 2023. The top five source markets fueling this growth are Canada, Germany, the UK, France and Italy.

This growth in hotel bookings complements a year-on-year increase in both length of stay and booking lead time during the Christmas week. The average length of booked stays at US hotels for the period is set to increase by 5% year-on-year, from 2.51 days to 2.63 days, while the average lead on bookings will increase by over 4.5%, from 77.08 days to 80.62 days.

Trent Innes, SiteMinder’s Chief Growth Officer, says: “It’s pleasing to see that US hotels will be enjoying their share of Christmas cheer this year. Increased bookings, underpinned by the strong return of international travel and combined with enduring confidence among domestic travelers, is also translating into an uptick in lead times and longer stays. These encouraging developments represent both an opportunity and a call to action for American hoteliers, who must ensure they offer their guests tailored, seamless experiences this festive season, allowing for maximised revenue whilst encouraging loyalty and positive reviews.”

SiteMinder’s data is based on bookings at US hotels for the period 21-25 December, as measured on the 3 December 2024.