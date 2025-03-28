Archer Hotel Group Acquires Homewood Suites by Hilton Augusta

ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Augusta. Archer Capital Group purchased the property from an institutional seller on March 18, 2025. HUNTER’s Mayank Patel, senior vice president, facilitated the transaction.

“Mayank handled this transaction with the utmost professionalism,” said Rahil Sanghvi of Archer Capital Group. “I want to thank all parties involved in completing this acquisition.”

Located in Georgia’s second-largest city, two miles from the Augusta National Golf Club, the Homewood Suites by Hilton Augusta is positioned in a leisure and corporate hub. The hotel is six miles from Downtown Augusta, where a mix of eateries, nightlife venues, and attractions are available for leisure travelers. The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Eisenhower play a role in the region’s economic growth, driving demand for local hotel accommodations. Other destinations include Augusta University, the Medical College of Georgia, and Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

The 65-key Homewood Suites by Hilton Augusta offers rooms with fully equipped kitchens. Guests enjoy a complimentary breakfast each morning and on-site amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor pool.

Advertisement

“This transaction adds another strong asset to Archer Capital Group’s portfolio, enhancing their presence in the market,” said Patel. “The synergies created through this acquisition will create operational efficiencies and long-term value.”