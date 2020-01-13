ATLANTA — Officials of Castell Project, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry, today announced that the organization is accepting nominations for its expanded 2020 Castell Leadership Programs.

“Now celebrating our fourth year, we have expanded our educational offerings to respond to the changing needs of our participants,” said Peggy Berg, president, Castell Project, Inc. “We find that participant needs vary depending on where each woman is in her career arc. With that in mind, we created ‘BUILD’ for emerging female hospitality industry leaders and ‘ELEVATE’ for established female leaders ready to refine their skillsets and prime themselves for top roles.”

Interested participants are sponsored by their companies. They are nominated by a champion from their firm and submit an application. Following a review of materials, individuals accepted into the programs focus throughout a year on personal and career advancement with guidance from Castell coaches and teams. Castell Leadership Programs are exclusively for women in the hospitality industry and serve all facets of the industry—from operations and franchise to finance and advisory services.

Castell ELEVATE Program

The ELEVATE Program runs April 2020 through March 2021, with an on-site practicum May 3-5, 2020. This program is designed for recognized leaders who:

Have attained the level of vice president or higher (or equivalent responsibility), including single- or multi-unit general managers of large upscale/luxury properties and business owners;

Manage a team of people and have budget accountability;

Have been identified as a high-potential leader and demonstrated a strong drive to reach the top levels in their organization;

Have a minimum of 12 years of progressively responsible professional work experience, including at least two years at a vice-president level or higher.

Castell BUILD Program

The BUILD Program runs April 2020 through March 2021, with an on-site practicum May 4-6, 2020. The program has been developed for emerging leaders who:

Are mid-level senior managers, directors, senior directors, newly appointed vice presidents, and/or general managers of midscale hotel properties;

Have been identified as a high-potential leader and demonstrated a strong drive to reach senior levels in their organization;

Have a minimum of five years of progressively responsible work experience, including leading others and budget accountability.

The one-year sequence for both programs includes an individual career plan, assessment, workshops, executive coaching, and membership in the WILL resource network (Women in Lodging Leadership Network), each formatted and delivered with respect to leadership requirements at the two critical levels of career advancement.

