This week, Coralville-based Hawkeye Hotels opened Hotel Chauncey, a modern boutique hotel located at the corner of Gilbert St. and E. College St. in downtown Iowa City. The hotel shares the location with FilmScene movie theater, Fix! coffee shop, condominiums, and office space. A social lounge that offers dining, drinks, 12 bowling lanes, and dozens of arcade games will occupy part of the first and second floors.

“We are thrilled about the chance to be part of this unique mixed-use contribution to downtown Iowa City,” said Raj Patel, chief development officer of Hawkeye Hotels. “Our company not only has roots in Iowa and a headquarters just down the road, we also have a number of Hawkeye alumni on staff. That makes Hotel Chauncey a special opportunity to create an asset for a community that has supported our work for many years.”

“Many of the spaces, including hotel rooms, were designed to take full advantage of the views,” said James Phelps of Rohrbach Associates P.C., the architecture firm that designed the commercial structure. “Most rooms include a floor-to-ceiling glass wall that provides natural light and great views. The team worked to construct a building that exceeded minimum energy standard requirements and designed with a sustainable approach.”

All guestrooms include a large kitchenette with workspace, while suites also include a large living space. Hotel guests have access to a 24/7 fitness center and fifth-floor roof terrace with expansive views of the historic downtown and the University of Iowa Campus. A rooftop terrace is also available for private events.

Founded in 1982 with one roadside hotel in Mena, Arkansas, Hawkeye Hotels owns and operates more than 50 hotels across the country, with an additional 50 hotels under development. The firm maintains lasting affiliations with leading brands, including Marriott, Hilton, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).

