WASHINGTON, D.C. — Building on record levels of membership and engagement, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today welcomed Choice Hotels International, Inc., into membership and unveiled its 2020 officers, board of directors, and executive committee, which includes top leaders representing all segments of the hospitality industry.

AHLA ended 2019 representing a record 3.2 million U.S. hotel rooms. With the addition of Choice, AHLA now counts the 10 largest hotel companies as members.

Jon Bortz, chairman, president, and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, was named chair of the board; Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, was named vice chair; Justin Knight, president and CEO of Apple Hospitality REIT, continues as secretary/treasurer; and Greg Juceam, president and COO of G6 Hospitality, joins as chair of the board of trustees. Bortz succeeds Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, who has served as chair for the past year and becomes immediate past chair.

“I could not be prouder to be a part of this amazing industry, and I am honored to serve as chair of AHLA during such an exciting time,” said Bortz. “Not only has AHLA reached record membership, we’re also leading the way on important issues such as human trafficking, safety and security, and investing in our workforce. From city halls to the halls of Congress, we’re advancing our industry’s legislative priorities so that we can continue to grow and thrive. I’m excited to build on this momentum and achieve even more success for our collective industry in the future.”

“We are excited for the depth of experience that our board brings to the table as we move our policy agenda forward. With Choice on board, we are stronger than ever,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “We are grateful to our officers and board members who volunteer their time and energy to ensure that AHLA is successful and represents the hotel industry with one unified voice both in and outside Washington, D.C. As we enter a pivotal election year, it’s more important than ever that our industry comes together to underscore our role in building strong communities in every Congressional district.”

The AHLA Board of Directors represents leaders from all sectors of the lodging industry, including brands, owners and real estate investment trusts (REITs), management companies, independent hotels, and state associations.

New members of the board appointed to two-year terms in 2020 include:

Heather McCrory, CEO, North and Central America, Accor

Rena Reiss, executive vice president and general counsel, Marriott International

Simone Wu, senior vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and external affairs, Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Al Patel, president, Baywood Hotels

Mehul Patel, chairman and CEO, NewcrestImage

Tarun Patel, principal, Pacific Hospitality Company

Joseph Bojanowski, president, PM Hotel Group

James Carroll, president and CEO, Crestline Hotels & Resorts

W. Chris Green, president and CEO, Chesapeake Hospitality

Michael Heaton, president, Waterford Hotel Group

Bakulesh “Buggsi” Patel, president, BHG Hotels

Ron Vlasik, COO, Hostmark Hospitality Group

Scott Steilen, president and CEO, Sea Island Company

George A. Kalogridis, president, segment development and enrichment, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Steve Warlich, owner/general manager, Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn

Additionally, AHLA welcomed five new members to its executive committee, which serves as the association’s core governance body and guides its policy agenda.

Kevin Jacobs, CFO, Hilton

David Kong, president and CEO, Best Western

John Arabia, president and CEO, Sunstone Hotel Investors

Tom Baltimore, chairman of the board, president, and CEO, Park Hotels & Resorts

John Belden, chairman and CEO, Davidson Hotels & Resorts

The AHLA Premier Partner Program offers industry suppliers and service providers high-value opportunities to engage directly with AHLA members at an executive level and increase brand visibility. AHLA’s 2020 Premier Partners include:

Platinum: American Express, Cvent, Hcareers, PSAV, STR

Gold: Avendra LLC, Brand USA, Ecolab

Silver: Access Point Financial, Amadeus, Deloitte, HBO, Pearson, Sabre Hospitality Solutions, Towne Park

