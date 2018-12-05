Booking Holdings Completes Acquisition of HotelsCombined

NORWALK, Conn.—Booking Holdings has completed its previously announced plan to acquire hotel metasearch site HotelsCombined. With a strong presence in APAC and thousands of active affiliates worldwide, HotelsCombined will report into Booking Holdings’ travel metasearch brand, KAYAK.

“We’ve admired HotelsCombined and their nimble, entrepreneurial culture for years. We are thrilled to welcome them to the KAYAK team and have them as part of our portfolio of brands,” said Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings.

“Adding HotelsCombined to KAYAK’s portfolio of brands will help us reach more travelers globally and strengthen our hotels product,” said Steve Hafner, CEO of KAYAK.

HotelsCombined was founded in 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia, with more than 150 employees.