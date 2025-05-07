ATLANTA, Georgia & HONOLULU, Hawaii—Hotel Equities and Springboard Hospitality announced a strategic merger, creating a scaled and differentiated hotel management company built to deliver value for hotel owners across branded and independent segments. The combined company will operate a broad portfolio of properties across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America, spanning urban, resort, and outdoor destinations. The newly merged entity will continue to operate as an owner-focused management company.

Ben Rafter, CEO of Springboard Hospitality, is the new chief executive officer of the combined company. Brad Rahinsky, former president and CEO of Hotel Equities, will assume the role of chairman.

“This next chapter for the combined company establishes scale with expanded regional insight and entrepreneurial agility to support owners across every asset class,” said Brad Rahinsky, chairman of Hotel Equities. Ben Rafter, CEO of Hotel Equities, added, “We start with what both companies do best: revenue generation and technology innovation. We’ve earned our reputation by unlocking new revenue opportunities, embracing technology to stay ahead of the curve, and tailoring creative solutions for each asset. From there our combined expertise allows us to move faster, think more creatively, and deliver long-term value in ways that legacy operators simply can’t.”

Al Smith, Hotel Equities’ president of hotel operations, will assume the newly created role of chief operating officer, and Rob Robinson, executive vice president of Springboard Hospitality, will transition to the role of president of Springboard Hospitality.

A full suite of services—including operations, revenue management, marketing, food and beverage strategy, capital planning, and development—supported by dedicated teams and a strong track record in both branded and independent environments, is offered. Additional announcements, including key hires and expanded services, will be shared in the coming months as the company builds toward its next phase of growth.