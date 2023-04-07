Bellagio Plans Spa Tower Renovation

LAS VEGAS—Bellagio released plans for a $110 million transformation of rooms and suites within its Spa Tower, delivering accommodations inspired by Italy’s Lake Como.

Following the resort’s recent remodel of more than 2,500 guestrooms in its main tower, the Spa Tower redesign, which encompasses 819 guestrooms and 104 suites, is slated for completion in October, with the first collection of rooms available beginning in July.

“Bellagio’s commitment to delivering unparalleled accommodations, experiences, and guest service for our discerning guests from around the world is the hallmark of our brand promise,” said Ann Hoff, president and COO of Bellagio. “The Spa Tower’s beautiful and luxurious new suites and guest rooms will reinforce our position as one of the hospitality industry’s premier destinations.”

Suite Designs

Designed by New York City-based interior design atelier Champalimaud Design in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group, the Bellagio Spa Tower suites will have design elements, custom furnishings, and art. Suite corridors with midnight blue doors and Italian light fixtures will set the tone. Within the Spa Tower’s suites, neutral-colored wall coverings will create a backdrop for furnishings and accent pieces in colors varying by suite type.

Winston Kong, partner at Champalimaud Design, said, “We wanted to create a residential aesthetic with the timeless sense of luxury that is uniquely Bellagio. We found inspiration in the colors of Lake Como’s surrounding flora and the classical style of the building’s architecture.”

The Spa Tower’s redesign spans suite types including the 850-square-foot Salon Suites; 1,000-square-foot Bellagio Suites; 1,500-square-foot Penthouses; 1,500-square-foot two-bedroom Bellagio Suites; and 2,500-square-foot Executive Hospitality Suites. In 2024, resort-wide guestrooms will culminate with the redesign of the Bellagio Tower’s approximately 400 suites, a project that is also by Champalimaud Design.

Refined Spa Tower Guestrooms

By The Gettys Group in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group, Spa Tower guestrooms will mirror the Bellagio Tower’s recently redesigned rooms. There are multiple design elements inspired by Lake Como and the Bellagio Fountains.