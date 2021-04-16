Bellagio Las Vegas Unveils Guestroom Refresh

LAS VEGAS – Bellagio unveiled refreshing new guestroom designs and upgraded in-room amenities that speak to trends in sophisticated, contemporary travel.

Encompassing all 2,568 guestrooms in the resort’s main tower, the new designs take inspiration from the movement of water, the beauty of nature, and the vibrant reflections of light seen at sunrise and set. Featuring an oversized shower, dual sinks, a built-in closet, and an activity table, Bellagio’s new guest ooms reflect thoughtful use of each space.

“Bellagio visitors are among the world’s most discerning travelers and we want to ensure our guestrooms speak to their needs and desires for years to come,” said Ann Hoff, president & COO of Bellagio. “As the world returns to travel in the months and years ahead, Bellagio will be ready with this gorgeous new room product, as well as health and safety protocols throughout the resort to ensure guests feel welcome, comfortable, and safe.”

Crafted by Chicago-based interior design firm The Gettys Group in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group, both design schemes are inspired by Bellagio’s famed fountains and highlight nuances of nature and light throughout. While the Premier King Room features a blue palette reflective of the sky just before sunrise, the Premier Two Queen Room is designed around yellow tones inspired by the sky at sunset. Both designs encompass strong, bold elements that are soothing and calming for guests either beginning or ending their day.

Ben Nicholas, senior principal at The Gettys Group, said, “When tasked with redesigning the guestrooms for such an iconic resort, we wanted the designs to transcend cultures and speak to an international audience. We took inspiration from water, which is synonymous with Bellagio, and blended in elements of light and nature to create spaces that make guests feel at home.”

Incorporating architectural elements, the new designs includes bespoke features on either side of the bed and around the TV media center. A spacious built-in closet and two comfortable, multipurpose seating nooks encourage full use of the room.

Rounding out the elevated guestroom experience is a redesigned bathroom outfitted with an array of natural stones including granite and a variety of marbles. Taking the place of the traditional bathtub is an oversized shower featuring an open doorless entry and breathtaking marble throughout. The dual-sink granite vanity illuminated by backlit interlocking mirrors encircled by mother of pearl is a striking design element.

Bellagio’s room remodel will continue through the summer with the first collection of rooms available for guests beginning in April.