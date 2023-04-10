Finance & DevelopmentDistinctive Hospitality Within a Mixed-Use Development
Distinctive Hospitality Within a Mixed-Use Development

By LODGING Staff
Washington Marriott Capitol Hill

Situated in walking distance of the Capitol and within the new NoMaCNTR, the Washington Marriott Capitol Hill greets guests with sophisticated public areas designed by Washington, D.C.-based designer Darryl Carter. The hotel features a streamlined, contemporary design with metal and wood accents that create a dramatic flair. Guests can gather for socializing or business in Society Commons, featuring an intimate bar and full-service restaurant. The indoor/outdoor venue Yara includes a chef-driven restaurant that showcases Latin cuisine with dishes from across Central and South America. Yara’s bar and lounge offers a mixology program with craft cocktails that incorporate fresh-squeezed juices and zero-proof tonics and botanicals. Other property highlights include an expansive, state-of-the-art fitness center and 18,000 square feet of pre-function and event space, including a ballroom that hosts up to 280 guests. In addition, the Washington Marriott Capitol Hill offers a courtyard with more than 5,000 square feet of special event space with the Washington skyline as a backdrop.

At First Glance
  • OPENED: January 2023
  • ROOMS: 235
  • OWNER: The Buccini/Pollin Group and Perseus TDC
  • OPERATOR: PM Hotel Group
Bellagio Plans Spa Tower Renovation
