Situated in walking distance of the Capitol and within the new NoMaCNTR, the Washington Marriott Capitol Hill greets guests with sophisticated public areas designed by Washington, D.C.-based designer Darryl Carter. The hotel features a streamlined, contemporary design with metal and wood accents that create a dramatic flair. Guests can gather for socializing or business in Society Commons, featuring an intimate bar and full-service restaurant. The indoor/outdoor venue Yara includes a chef-driven restaurant that showcases Latin cuisine with dishes from across Central and South America. Yara’s bar and lounge offers a mixology program with craft cocktails that incorporate fresh-squeezed juices and zero-proof tonics and botanicals. Other property highlights include an expansive, state-of-the-art fitness center and 18,000 square feet of pre-function and event space, including a ballroom that hosts up to 280 guests. In addition, the Washington Marriott Capitol Hill offers a courtyard with more than 5,000 square feet of special event space with the Washington skyline as a backdrop.

At First Glance

OPENED: January 2023

January 2023 ROOMS: 235

235 OWNER: The Buccini/Pollin Group and Perseus TDC

The Buccini/Pollin Group and Perseus TDC OPERATOR: PM Hotel Group