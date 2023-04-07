PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotel Group continued its growth in select regions across the globe with the addition of several new properties in North America, Europe, and Asia. The new BWH Hotel Group properties are located in The United States, India, Denmark, Austria, Thailand, Sweden, The Philippines, Germany, Greece, Spain, Japan, and England.

“As the resurgence of travel continues, we are proud to grow our portfolio in key destinations around the globe,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO, BWH Hotel Group. “As a global company, we are focused on thoughtfully growing and expanding our footprint to ensure we can provide exceptional travel experiences to guests around the world. At BWH Hotel Group there is a brand for every type of traveler – from upscale, luxury, and lifestyle hotels to midscale and economy brands.”

Select hotels joining the portfolio include:

Aiden by Best Western Herning (Herning, Denmark)

Aiden by Best Western @ Vagator (Mapusa North, India)

Best Western Hotel Tulln (Tulln, Austria)

Best Western Chatuchak (Bangkok, Thailand)

Best Western Ratchada Hotel (Bangkok, Thailand)

Best Western San Diego Zoo/SeaWorld Inn & Suites (San Diego, California)

Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin (Hua Hin, Thailand)

Sure Hotel by Best Western City, Jönköping (Jönköping, Sweden)

SureStay Studio by Best Western Clarkview (Angeles City, Philippines)

BWH Hotel Group has started the year off with momentum, onboarding new hotels in North America, Europe, and Asia with plans for growth throughout the year. With a portfolio of approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide, BWH Hotel Group intends to build upon its property portfolio to provide more offerings and experiences to travelers and developers worldwide.

“We are focused on driving unique hotel offerings that appeal to the next generation of travelers and developers,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer, BWH Hotel Group. “Our lifestyle and boutique brands have seen tremendous success with brands like Aiden growing exponentially—that brand has launched in Denmark and India in the first months of 2023 and the portfolio is set to double this year. We’re also experiencing significant traction with our soft brand offerings which provide developers with more flexibility and deliver authentic experiences to travelers.”

BWH Hotel Group has expanded its collection of soft brand hotels and plans to grow by more than 100 soft brand properties in 2023.

“We are thrilled about the continued growth of our global presence and the rapid growth of BWH Hotel Group internationally to include our WorldHotels portfolio,” said Ron Pohl, president, international operations and WorldHotels. “These properties are all wonderful additions to our portfolio and offer guests an ideal hotel experience in our target markets and countries.”

Recent additions to the soft collections portfolio include hotels in countries such as England, Greece, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, and Spain, among others.

Select properties include: