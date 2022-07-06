5 Things to Keep in Mind When Updating Hotel Communication Systems

1 Do it sooner than later.

To those inclined to kick the can down the road, DeCiantis warns, “Legacy telecom carrier services will continue to increase in price and older legacy telecom carrier services can be decommissioned. Simply updating to ‘newer’ carrier services may not even be an option with an older PBX [private branch exchange] system.” By updating their communication system and services in advance, he says, hoteliers can avoid paying the increasing costs of legacy telecom services and circumvent a “rush” scenario in which there is limited time to explore all options. “It is never ideal to be in an ‘emergency’ situation and forced to replace any hotel service, especially the voice services, so ultimately, making the changes before the hotel is impacted by these changes will eliminate the headaches of rushing to find a solution.”