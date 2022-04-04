Tech-Based Solutions: Seven New Hotel Tech Announcements

Hotels can implement new tech partnerships, platforms, and solutions to evolve with ever-changing consumer needs. In addition, tech-based solutions can also bring hotels forward in their competitive set. Here are seven recent hotel tech announcements:

Aptech

Aptech is leveraging the IBM Congnos Analytics AI Assistant within its business intelligence solution, Execuvue. Hoteliers can clean and connect data, create data visualizations, view daily business performance, and predict the data they will see the following day.

INTELITY

INTELITY announced the implementation of its 1-Click Mobile check-on capabilities on its platform. The functionality provides improvements on app user flow and is set to drive guest app adoption and engagement, as well as usage across other functions of the guest’s mobile experience.

iVvy and Hapi

IVvy has integrated with Hapi; the integration has been certified, and several hotel companies are relying on the partnership to share, centralize, and normalize their sales and catering data so it can be accessed by other systems in the tech stack in real-time. IVvy’s sales and catering data can now be shared with other systems in the hotel tech stack.

PPDS and Apple

PPDS announced that the Apple TV app is available to hotel guests on its Philips Media Suite hospitality TVs. The partnership adds to existing deals with other streaming providers to offer hotel guests entertainment choices.

Sceptre Hospitality Resources and Apaleo

Sceptre Hospitality Resources has integrated its Wave Revenue Management System with Apaleo. Apaleo transforms hotels with a flexible property management system and app store and is built on cloud-native technology. The integration includes updated rates, availability restrictions, and oversell limits from the Wave RMS to the Apaleo PMS.

Think Simplicity

Think Simplicity announced the launch of Simply Announce, an electronic bulletin board application. The new capability has been added to Think Simplicity’s hosted Communications Web Portal at no additional charge and is designed to replace traditional employee communication methods.

WAV and Nomadix

WAV, LLC, and Nomadix announced WAV is supplying Nomadix’s suite of internet and guest-facing technologies through its channel across North America. WAV will provide pre-sales engineering, link licensing, stocking, network design, and post-sales services for Nomadix’s product portfolio and enable MDUs and hoteliers to build WiFi networks and create better traveler and tenant experiences.