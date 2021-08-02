COVID-19 significantly altered the hospitality landscape as hoteliers responded to changing
market conditions and evolving pandemic-era guidelines. U.S. hoteliers have had to make tough decisions since March 2020, laying off or furloughing staff, scaling back amenities, and even shutting their doors. Although demand has begun to recover and has even outpaced pre-pandemic levels in some markets, recovery for the industry as a whole is still underway, and hoteliers will need to continue to make smart decisions for their businesses to make up for the past year’s losses and survive into the future. To help hoteliers looking to team up with a franchise partner, LODGING is this year spotlighting over 100 brands as part of its online guide to franchising.
The following companies are listed in alphabetical order.
Best Western Hotels & Resorts
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
Total number of properties (Global): 4,013
Total number of properties (U.S.): 2,133
Rewards program: Best Western Rewards/WorldHotels Rewards
|BRAND
|FRANCHISING SINCE
|CHAIN SCALE
|FRANCHISE FEES
|PROPERTIES IN SYSTEM
|ROOMS IN SYSTEM
|Aiden by Best Western
|2018
|Upper Midscale
|Entrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month
|4
|490
|Best Western
|1946
|Midscale
|Entrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month
|1,033
|76,870
|Best Western Plus
|2011
|Upper Midscale
|Entrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month
|783
|68,509
|Best Western Premier
|2003 Internationally; 2011 in U.S.
|Upscale
|Entrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month
|39
|4,759
|BW Premier Collection by Best Western
|2014
|Upscale
|Initial fee: $25,000 + $4,000 application fee
Monthly fee (sales, marketing, and technology): 5% GRR
|27
|7,541
|BW Signature Collection by Best Western
|2017
|Upper Midscale
|Initial fee: $25,000 + $4,000 application fee
Monthly fee (sales, marketing, and technology): 5% GRR
|14
|1,591
|Executive Residency by Best Western
|2016
|Upper Midscale
|Entrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month
|3
|278
|Glō by Best Western
|2015
|Upper Midscale
|Entrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month
|8
|662
|Sadie by Best Western
|2018
|Upscale
|Entrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month
|0
|0
|SureStay Hotel Group
|2016
|Economy
|Initial fee: $35,000 + $100 per guestroom over 100 guestrooms + $2,500 application fee
Monthly royalty fee: 4% GRR
Monthly sales and marketing fee: 4% GRR
|200
|14,999
|Vib by Best Western
|2014
|Upscale
|Entrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month
|1
|92
|WorldHotels Collection
|1971
|Upper Upscale/Luxury
|Initial fee: $10,000
Annual fee: $50,000 subject to an increase not to exceed 5%
Monthly royalty fee: 3% GRR
|21
|5,683