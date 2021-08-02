2021 Guide to Franchising

By
LODGING Staff
-

COVID-19 significantly altered the hospitality landscape as hoteliers responded to changing
market conditions and evolving pandemic-era guidelines. U.S. hoteliers have had to make tough decisions since March 2020, laying off or furloughing staff, scaling back amenities, and even shutting their doors. Although demand has begun to recover and has even outpaced pre-pandemic levels in some markets, recovery for the industry as a whole is still underway, and hoteliers will need to continue to make smart decisions for their businesses to make up for the past year’s losses and survive into the future. To help hoteliers looking to team up with a franchise partner, LODGING is this year spotlighting over 100 brands as part of its online guide to franchising.

The following companies are listed in alphabetical order. 

Back
Next

Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Best Western

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

Total number of properties (Global): 4,013
Total number of properties (U.S.): 2,133
Rewards program: Best Western Rewards/WorldHotels Rewards

BRANDFRANCHISING SINCECHAIN SCALEFRANCHISE FEESPROPERTIES IN SYSTEMROOMS IN SYSTEM
Aiden by Best Western2018Upper MidscaleEntrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month		4490
Best Western1946MidscaleEntrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month		1,03376,870
Best Western Plus2011Upper MidscaleEntrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month		78368,509
Best Western Premier2003 Internationally; 2011 in U.S.UpscaleEntrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month		394,759
BW Premier Collection by Best Western2014UpscaleInitial fee: $25,000 + $4,000 application fee
Monthly fee (sales, marketing, and technology): 5% GRR		277,541
BW Signature Collection by Best Western2017Upper MidscaleInitial fee: $25,000 + $4,000 application fee
Monthly fee (sales, marketing, and technology): 5% GRR		141,591
Executive Residency by Best Western2016Upper MidscaleEntrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month		3278
Glō by Best Western2015Upper MidscaleEntrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month		8662
Sadie by Best Western2018UpscaleEntrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month		00
SureStay Hotel Group2016EconomyInitial fee: $35,000 + $100 per guestroom over 100 guestrooms + $2,500 application fee
Monthly royalty fee: 4% GRR
Monthly sales and marketing fee: 4% GRR		20014,999
Vib by Best Western2014UpscaleEntrance fee: $49,000 minimum + $200 per room for properties with more than 50 rooms
Monthly fee: 5% GRR or 3.5% GRR for qualifying existing Best Western owners
Marketing: 1% GRR + $13.65 per room per month		192
WorldHotels Collection1971Upper Upscale/LuxuryInitial fee: $10,000
Annual fee: $50,000 subject to an increase not to exceed 5%
Monthly royalty fee: 3% GRR		215,683
Back
Next
Previous articleHilton Garden Inn Boston Canton Opened by Roedel Companies
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here