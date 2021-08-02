COVID-19 significantly altered the hospitality landscape as hoteliers responded to changing

market conditions and evolving pandemic-era guidelines. U.S. hoteliers have had to make tough decisions since March 2020, laying off or furloughing staff, scaling back amenities, and even shutting their doors. Although demand has begun to recover and has even outpaced pre-pandemic levels in some markets, recovery for the industry as a whole is still underway, and hoteliers will need to continue to make smart decisions for their businesses to make up for the past year’s losses and survive into the future. To help hoteliers looking to team up with a franchise partner, LODGING is this year spotlighting over 100 brands as part of its online guide to franchising.

The following companies are listed in alphabetical order.