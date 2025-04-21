NEENAH, Wisconsin—Cobblestone Hotels celebrated the grand opening and official ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new hotel in Boise City, Oklahoma. A crowd gathered in the lobby of the new hotel to formally celebrate the addition of the hotel to the community of Boise City. In attendance were representatives from Cobblestone Hotels LLC, the Cimarron County Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Boise City, as well as members of the investment group BCOK Lodging LLC and representatives from First Farm Bank.

Amy Crawford spoke on behalf of the Cimarron County Chamber of Commerce at the ceremony and highlighted their hopes for the role the Cobblestone Inn & Suites will play in the development of the city. “The addition of the Cobblestone hotel brings more than just comfortable lodging; it brings opportunity,” said Crawford. ”It’s a sign of growth, and a welcoming hand to travelers, and an investment in Cimarron County’s future”.

Multiple members of Cobblestone Hotels’ corporate team were in attendance, including Tim Shefchik, VP of development, and Jeremy

Griesbach, president of development for the company. Shefchik, who was the lead developer on this project, expressed his admiration for

the dedication demonstrated by the community when he said,”…to get anything done in a small town, we have to roll up our sleeves,

together. Everybody’s got to buy into it, everybody’s got to pitch in. That’s really what a community is, and I don’t think that could have happened any better here, in this community of Boise City”.

Griesbach echoed Shefchik’s gratitude for the community in Boise City, which is home to Cobblestone Hotels’ only currently operating

location in the state of Oklahoma. Griesbach addressed these local teams, including the city, the bank, the investment group, and the onsite

staff, when he said, ”Without that local support… nothing happens in small town America.” Cobblestone, which has its roots in small town

America, hopes to continue expanding the brand within the state of Oklahoma, growing into similar communities that are looking to provide

visitors with quality lodging options that will incentivize them to stay local for longer when they find themselves in town.

The Cobblestone Inn & Suites offers amenities such as high-speed internet access, a complimentary breakfast each morning, and 24-hour Seattle’s Best Coffee service for all guests. This hotel also includes onsite services such as a fitness center, a guest laundry room, and a business center. The onsite meeting room is available to rent for both guests and members of the community, and the Cobblestone Marketplace is open 24/7 to travelers in need of snacks, drinks, and travel essentials. Each guestroom provides in-room amenities such as flat-screen TVs, microwaves, mini-refrigerators, in-room coffee brewers, luxury linens, and bathroom essentials.